Aaron Rodgers has caught plenty of heat for the comments he made on his vaccination status back in August.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said ahead of the start of the 2021 season that he’s been “immunized.” That led most to believe Rodgers was vaccinated against COVID-19, which isn’t true.

Rodgers addressed his comments all the way back in August during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon.

The Packers quarterback takes “full responsibility” for misleading the public and the media.

“I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have thought were misleading,” Rodgers said. “To anyone that might have been misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” "I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

Some of the criticism pointed at Aaron Rodgers should now die down. But make no mistake: this is going to be a season-long story.

Even the great Terry Bradshaw ripped Rodgers for his “lie” on Sunday.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said, via Sporting News. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19.

“Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers took an important step forward on Tuesday by taking accountability for his misleading comments.