Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's Ari Meirov.

The two-time reigning MVP has been dealing with a fractured right thumb since October and left Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib issue.

The Packers are 4-8 on the season, and will need to run the table to have even a slim chance of making the postseason.

Rodgers previously said Monday he won't sit out as long as his team is alive in the playoff chase.

"As long as we're mathematically alive, I'd like to be out there," Rodgers explained.

The Packers and Bears will meet at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Chicago. Green Bay won the first matchup between the longtime rivals at Lambeau Field back in Week 2.