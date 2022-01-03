Aaron Rodgers Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to lose any sort of rhythm heading into the NFL Playoffs.

Rodgers, 38, is still dealing with a partially-fractured pinky toe. It didn’t seem to bother him during the Packers‘ 37-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday night as the 2020-21 NFL MVP threw for 288 yards and two scores.

The Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, ensuring them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. So what do Rodgers and company have to play for this coming Sunday in the regular-season finale vs. the Detroit Lions? Not much.

Regardless, Rodgers revealed on Sunday night he plans to play against the Lions. He expects Davante Adams to join him. The veteran quarterback clearly wants to maintain their recent offensive rhythm.

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I’m feeling good,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I’m going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play, so we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Even if Aaron Rodgers does in fact play on Sunday, don’t expect much.

The Packers would be wise to get their star quarterback a series or two and letting him rest for the rest of the game.

Green Bay has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. There’s isn’t much of a point in risking Rodgers’ health.