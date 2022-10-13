Aaron Rodgers Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After missing Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the field on Thursday.

Rodgers suffered an injury on the final play of last weekend's game against the New York Giants. He took a hard shot on a Hail Mary attempt.

Even though Rodgers is nursing a right thumb injury, the reigning MVP was throwing the football just fine at Thursday's practice.

Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz shared a video of Rodgers at practice. Let's just say Green Bay fans are no longer concerned about his status for Sunday.

"Looks fine... move along," one fan said.

Jets fans, meanwhile, would prefer that Rodgers takes this weekend off.

"No Rodgers was suppose to take the whole week off and not play against my Jets," a New York fan tweeted.

"They should probably all take Sunday off for their health and safety," another Jets fan wrote.

Rodgers has 1,157 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The Packers will try to rebound from a tough Week 5 loss this Sunday.