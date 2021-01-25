Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message For NFC Championship Referees

Green Bay Packers fans were not happy with the officiating late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Championship Game.

Aaron Rodgers is with them.

Green Bay lost to Tampa Bay, 31-26, in the league title game on Sunday night. The Buccaneers’ win was sealed when a pass interference penalty by a Packers defensive back gave Tampa Bay a first down.

There was clearly a jersey tug by the Packers defender, but Green Bay faithful believe the officials were too inconsistent on Sunday.

Rodgers had a blunt message for the referees while speaking to reporters after the game. The All-Pro quarterback said it was a bad call.

“I think it was a bad call,” Rodgers said in his postgame press conference. “I think there were a few opportunities for some plays down the field for us that weren’t called. Just surprised that call in that situation was made. You know we get the ball back with probably 1:35 and a timeout with a chance to win the game and go to the Super Bowl. It didn’t look like it was even catchable. So, yeah, that was a bad call.”

It’s understandable that Rodgers and the Packers are frustrated, but they also had multiple opportunities and failed to capitalize. Tom Brady threw three second half interceptions, but Green Bay managed just six points off those turnovers.