Aaron Rodgers Had Blunt Response To Ndamukong Suh Question

No love will be lost between Aaron Rodgers and Ndamukong Suh when the Green Bay Packers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Lambeau Field for the 2020 NFC Championship.

The two stars have developed quite the rivalry over the last handful of seasons, dating back well into the mid-2010’s. Suh’s infamous “dirty player” reputation came in part due to a play involving Rodgers. With the Lions at the time in 2014, the defensive lineman seemed to intentionally step on the quarterback’s leg twice. After the second instance, Rodgers got up and shoved his opponent, leading to a squabble on the field. The NFL suspended Suh for a game following the Packers win and the rivalry grew.

Rodgers will get another chance at revenge in the upcoming NFC Championship on Sunday. Even so, the Packers quarterback doesn’t plan to spend the afternoon chatting up Suh when the Buccaneers arrive.

“I don’t think there will be a whole lot of conversation this week,” Rodgers said when asked on the Pat McAfee show about how he plans to handle Suh on Sunday.

Whats your plan for Suh @AaronRodgers12? "I don't think there will be a whole lot of conversation this week" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/SS1Xz2t8t1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 19, 2021

Now with the Buccaneers, Suh and Tom Brady got the better of Rodgers earlier this season. Tampa Bay dominated Green Bay at home, 38-10, in one of their best overall performances of the year. Suh got to the Packers quarterback for a sack during the game, one of his six over the course of the regular season.

But, it was Rodgers who led his team to the No. 1 Seed in the NFC. The 37-year-old also played an MVP caliber season, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. Rodgers sits just two wins away from his second Super Bowl ring.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon on FOX.