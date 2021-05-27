Look: Miles Teller’s Wife Shows Off ‘Bromance’ With Aaron Rodgers

While NFL fans everywhere await an update on Aaron Rodgers future with the Green Bay Packers, the three-time MVP has gone somewhat off the grid.

The quarterback seems to be enjoying his time off and away from the drama in Green Bay. Just last week, he jetted off to Hawaii with his fiancée Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller. The group appears to be having a good time relaxing and it looks like Rodgers has found a new close friend.

For the last week, Sperry Teller has provided fairly regular updates of the trip. On Wednesday she shared that her husband and Rodgers have been forming somewhat of a “bromance.”

According to Page Six, Teller’s wife posted an Instagram story of the actor and the Packers quarterback playing golf together in Hawaii. It’s possible that Rodgers was hitting the links to gear up for The Match in July, where he’ll be paired with Bryson DeChambeau against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Miles Teller's wife documents Aaron Rodgers 'bromance' during Hawaii trip https://t.co/vHHciF4gRX pic.twitter.com/SvtnkZiGtl — Page Six (@PageSix) May 27, 2021

The two couples had already been seen at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, so it’s clear they’ve formed a close bond. It’s possible that the other three are among the few who know what the Packers quarterback is thinking about his future in the NFL.

Rodgers did make his first media appearance on Monday night on Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter show. Although he wanted to keep the focus on celebrating the anchor, he did reveal that he has no issues with his teammates or rising second-year quarterback Jordan Love.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”