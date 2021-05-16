The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will get traded out of Green Bay, but if he is, there appears to be one favorite destination for the Packers star.

The Denver Broncos have been the team mentioned the most for the MVP quarterback. The AFC West franchise was reportedly close to a trade for Rodgers on NFL Draft night – though the Packers deny that – and they appear to remain interested in a move.

Rodgers reportedly has interest in heading to Denver, as well.

The Packers quarterback is reportedly enamored by the “freedom” he would have with the Broncos. Legendary NFL quarterback John Elway is part of the organization’s front office. Another former star NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning, also experienced major success in Denver.

“At least regarding Denver, I’m told one of Aaron Rodgers’ attractions to the Broncos has been the sense of ‘freedom’ he’d feel with the offense with Elway in the building, per source,” Josina Anderson reported.

Rodgers to Denver reportedly makes a lot of sense to people around the league, including many in Denver’s building.

NFL Network insider James Palmer had more on the Broncos rumors earlier this week.

The Broncos are the clear betting favorite to land Rodgers if he is traded, as well.

For now, Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers. However, if he’s traded before the season starts, the Broncos are probably the favorite to land him.


