There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will get traded out of Green Bay, but if he is, there appears to be one favorite destination for the Packers star.

The Denver Broncos have been the team mentioned the most for the MVP quarterback. The AFC West franchise was reportedly close to a trade for Rodgers on NFL Draft night – though the Packers deny that – and they appear to remain interested in a move.

Rodgers reportedly has interest in heading to Denver, as well.

The Packers quarterback is reportedly enamored by the “freedom” he would have with the Broncos. Legendary NFL quarterback John Elway is part of the organization’s front office. Another former star NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning, also experienced major success in Denver.

“At least regarding Denver, I’m told one of Aaron Rodgers’ attractions to the Broncos has been the sense of ‘freedom’ he’d feel with the offense with Elway in the building, per source,” Josina Anderson reported.

At least regarding Denver, I'm told one of Aaron Rodgers' attractions to the #Broncos has been the sense of 'freedom' he'd feel with the offense with Elway in the building, per source. #Packers clearly have many things to think over. Give in, or not? We'll see how things unfold. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 29, 2021

Rodgers to Denver reportedly makes a lot of sense to people around the league, including many in Denver’s building.

NFL Network insider James Palmer had more on the Broncos rumors earlier this week.

Aaron Rodgers to the #Broncos. It’s a fit that makes sense to a lot of people. Including ones inside the organization. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4danQDARRM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 10, 2021

The Broncos are the clear betting favorite to land Rodgers if he is traded, as well.

The Broncos are even bigger favorites to land Aaron Rodgers if Green Bay trades him. Per @DKSportsbook, Broncos are +135. Next closest is SF at +800. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 10, 2021

For now, Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers. However, if he’s traded before the season starts, the Broncos are probably the favorite to land him.