Look: Aaron Rodgers Earns Major ‘Brownie Points’ With His Fiancee

Aaron Rodgers has been opening up about his surprising engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance speech last month. Rodgers had broken up with Danica Patrick earlier in 2020 and had not gone public with Woodley.

Patrick and Woodley managed to keep their relationship private for a while, but they’ve since started to address it publicly. The Packers quarterback recently said that his next “great” challenge will be parenthood with Woodley.

“Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” Rodgers said during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare. “I’m in in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something I really look forward to.”

For now, though, Rodgers and Woodley are simply enjoying life as an engaged couple.

It’s the offseason for Rodgers, so he’s currently spending some time with Woodley on a movie set. Woodley is currently shooting a cop thriller movie called “Misanthrope” in Montreal, Canada.

Rodgers was recently seen earning some major fiance “brownie points” by walking Woodley’s dog in the freezing cold Canada weather.

