Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Comment After Beating Chicago

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took care of the Chicago Bears on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night.

Green Bay defeated Chicago, 41-25, to improve to 8-3 on the season. The Bears, who started Mitch Trubisky behind center in replacement of Nick Foles, dropped to 5-6 on the year.

Rodgers was great, completing 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

“This is as good as I’ve ever seen anybody play,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Rodgers, via The Athletic. “Just his ability to go out there and get us in the right looks and, shoot, even when I make a bad call, he definitely makes us look good. So that’s a credit to him. In my eyes, he’s an MVP player. No doubt about it. And I wouldn’t want any other quarterback on our football team.”

Rodgers very much enjoyed the win.

There are few teams – if any – that Rodgers enjoys beating more than the Chicago Bears.

“I love beating Chicago,” Rodgers said following the win.

Aaron Rodgers is now 20-5 all-time vs. the Bears. (19-5 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/c8Vgwf2Dql — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2020

Rodgers and the Packers will look to move to 9-0 on the season next weekend when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Philadelphia is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.