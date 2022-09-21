Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Headlines: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Back in August, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, Rodgers was once again asked about ayahuasca. McAfee referred to ayahuasca as a drug, the reigning MVP quickly shut that narrative down.

"Ayahuasca is not a drug," Rodgers said, via USA TODAY Sports. "It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it's not a drug. We're talking about plants here.

"It’s a very important point to make. This is how words are created in society to create a certain bias against certain things. I do think it's important to go on this ridiculous tangent how words are used to create bias. Those biases create fears and those fears prevent people from doing their own research or having their own idea and truth in a situation."

Judging by the reactions on social media, NFL fans are officially tired of hearing Rodgers talk about ayahuasca.

Packers fans thought Allen Lazard was pretending to give his teammates ayahuasca after his touchdown in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

As long as those exotic touchdown celebrations happen in Green Bay, there'll be people chatting about ayahuasca.