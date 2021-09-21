Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message Following Monday Night Win

It has been a tale of two weeks for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and his team bounced back from a horrid Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, to handle NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

It wasn’t all pretty for the Packers. Detroit took a 17-14 lead into the half, carving up Green Bay’s defense early on. The second half was all Rodgers and Aaron Jones, though.

Green Bay blanked Detroit after halftime 21-0, to win 35-17. Rodgers had a vintage performance, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while Aaron Jones had 115 yards from scrimmage and four scores, three of which came through the air.

After the game, Rodgers responded to a lot of the criticism of the last week, admitting that the team “tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” during Green Bay’s home opener. With how excited the Packers were after the game, mission accomplished.

Aaron Rodgers was asked about a change of attitude in tonight's Packers win: "We tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight." His answer to a followup: "I just think people like to say a lot of bullshit, and it's nice to come back in here after a game like that." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 21, 2021

“I just think people like to say a lot of bullshit.”- Aaron Rodgers on commentators saying it didn’t seem like he cared anymore. #Packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9fYIU3H7pv — Richard Marion (@Richwmarion) September 21, 2021

Coming off of Rodgers’ MVP season, back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances, and a tumultuous offseason, there has been plenty of pressure put on the team this fall. With how bad things looked in Week 1, it was hard to avoid overreacting.

At the same time, it was just one game. Had it come at midseason, between more normal Rodgers/Packers performances, it would have been easier to write off as a bad Sunday.

There’s plenty more football to be played, and not all of the concerns have been assuaged, especially with the defensive side of the ball. Last night’s second half is exactly what the team needed though.

[Doug Kyed]