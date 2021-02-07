Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Description Of Charles Woodson

Saturday night was a special night for the Green Bay Packers franchise.

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his third NFL MVP award. Rodgers beat out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, among other players, to bring home the biggest individual honor in the league.

Later in the night, legendary cornerback Charles Woodson made it into the Hall of Fame. Woodson played for multiple teams over the course of his career, but spent 2006-12 with the Packers. He helped the franchise win a Super Bowl and was a dominant player in the secondary for the Packers.

Rodgers took to social media to congratulate Woodson on making the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He had a three-word description for his former teammate.

“The best ever,” Rodgers said on Twitter.

Rodgers has often said that Woodson is arguably the greatest teammate he’s ever had. That’s quite the compliment considering how many great players Rodgers has shared a field with in Green Bay over the years.

Woodson is very much deserving of that title, though.

Congrats on making the Hall of Fame, Charles.