Fewer and fewer elite NFL players are finishing their careers with their first team, and Aaron Rodgers is aware he may not finish his with the Green Bay Packers.

But if he does one day leave the Packers to ply his trade elsewhere, there’s one destination that he finds “tough” to imagine. That team is the Packers’ arch-rival, the Chicago Bears.

In a recent interview with Kyle Brandt, Rodgers was asked if he could ever imagine being a Chicago Bears player. Rodgers laughed it off before jokingly saying it’d “a tough thought.”

Of course, being a division rival didn’t stop Packers legend Brett Favre from going to Minnesota in 2009. Favre went on to beat Rodgers and the PAckers twice in 2009 en route to the NFC Championship game that year.

In 2019, Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and led Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game.

But the Packers have made it rather clear through their drafting of Jordan Love in the first round that they are already looking to the future.

Rodgers has handled the situation very diplomatically. But it’s becoming eerily similar to how things went with Favre in his final years in Green Bay after Rodgers was taken in 2005.

As tough as it might be for Rodgers to envision himself as a Bear right now, anything can happen in the NFL.