Aaron Rodgers Clarifies What He Meant With Postgame Comments

On Sunday night, Green bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had fans freaking out with his postgame comments.

Following a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers suggested his future in Green Bay was uncertain. “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers told reporters after the NFC Championship game.

Well, after having two days to digest the loss – and his comments – Rodgers felt the need to clarify. In speaking with Pat McAfee, Rodgers said he expects to be back with the Packers next season.

“I don’t think I said anything that I haven’t said before,” Rodgers said via NFL Update. “Ultimately my future is not in my control. I was thinking about Aaron Jones and Corey Linsley (both scheduled FAs). I don’t see a reason why I shouldn’t be back.”

Rodgers lit the league on fire this season and is the heavy favorite to be named the league’s MVP for the third time.

He led the Packers to the team’s second-straight NFC championship game. Unfortunately, he and the team lost their second straight conference title game after falling behind early.

It’s the fourth-straight NFC title game loss for Rodgers, who won his first appearance and went on to win the Super Bowl over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Packers fans worried Rodgers might not be back next season, take a deep breath. It seems like the likely MVP will be back in 2021.