Report: What Those Close To Aaron Rodgers Believe Will Happen

Since the NFL Draft a month ago, Aaron Rodgers future with the Green Bay Packers has become one of the most analyzed storylines of the offseason. However, the situation doesn’t seem to be nearing a conclusion.

The Packers maintain that Rodgers will be the organization’s franchise quarterback moving forward. The 2020 MVP has stayed mostly quiet throughout the frenzy, choosing to enjoy a vacation in Hawaii rather than face the media onslaught back on the mainland.

However, those close to Rodgers seem to think that the 37-year-old has dug in on his position and refuses to entertain any other option than leaving Green Bay, according to a report from Jason La Canfora.

Here’s more from the CBS Sports NFL insider:

There is no reason for Rodgers not to take this grudge match deep into the summer, as we have been telling you for quite some time. I continue to hear that is very likely to be the case. Some close to him remain adamant that he is stuck in and won’t play for the Packers ever again. I’ll continue to caution that until we get to August, even Rodgers won’t know exactly how he will feel and if he may be conflicted (financially and otherwise) about staying home and incurring big fines. I suspect he doesn’t take his foot off the proverbial neck of Mark Murphy and Co. without exerting maximum force. And a big part of me expects Rodgers to bleed this into September to try to get out of town. But regardless, if you are looking for any sort of rapid resolution to this impasse, or somehow thought that the start of OTAs might trigger a return to Wisconsin, you are missing the point.

The stalemate between Rodgers and the Packers isn’t surprising given their relationship for the last two decades. If a breakup is in the near future, it’s unlikely to be clean.

Every option still seems to be on the table for the 2020 MVP, other than returning to the Packers. Eventually, he’ll need to make a decision about his playing future in the NFL, but until then, he seems content to sit back and watch the situation play out.