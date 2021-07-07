On Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. That continued during “The Match” – including a comment from Rob Gronkowski during a guest appearance.

During his time on the air, Gronk called out Rodgers for being “lazy” this offseason. “Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement,” Gronk said of the Packers’ signal-caller.

Later in the tournament, TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson asked Rodgers about his future with the Packers – the question everyone’s been asking. Of course, Rodgers side-stepped the question.

“I don’t know, BA. We’ll see…” Rodgers said during the Match. “I’m just out here trying to have a good time with Tom.”

At this point, Rodgers is just reciting the lines he’s used over the past few months since the trade rumors first started. Packers fans will just have to wait until the 2021 season officially gets underway to know what Rodgers will be doing.

As for “The Match”, Rodgers and DeChambeau have taken over and are currently two holes up over Mickelson and Brady.