Aaron Rodgers’ Comment On Adam Schefter Is Going Viral

Every week, Aaron Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ recent game. During this week’s show, he revealed why he didn’t perform his first Lambeau Leap of the 2021 season.

After outrunning Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt to get to the end zone, Rodgers thought about jumping into the crowd. However, he decided not to because he didn’t trust his legs to make the leap on Sunday.

“Randall [Cobb] was on my right and he kinda pointed at the stands to take the Lambeau Leap,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I said ‘Nope, that’s way too high. That’s too high I can’t do it.’ So my apologies to the front row there, it wasn’t the right game. I wasn’t ready, you know. I need to wait until I’m back to powerlifting 400 pounds on the bar again.”

Pat McAfee didn’t like that excuse from Rodgers, as he compared the reigning MVP to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who had an awful Lambeau Leap attempt in 2019.

“I’m sick of hearing this,” McAfee said. “Did I trip myself, he’s saying. I’m going to look like [Adam] Schefter doing the Lambeau Leap, he’s thinking.”

That comment from McAfee generated a hilarious response from Rodgers.

“I never said that,” Rodgers replied. “I didn’t mention me looking like an unathletic, weak chin, no ass [guy].”

Aaron Rodgers roasting Adam Schefter to a crisp is the type of content I come here for. pic.twitter.com/aa6zVgyamW — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) October 5, 2021

Rodgers has never shied away from calling out NFL insiders like Schefter, so this response shouldn’t surprise anyone. Earlier this year, he subtly called out Schefter’s report about him wanting out of Green Bay.

Hopefully, Schefter responds to Rodgers’ comment about his Lambeau Leap at some point down the road. Or at the very least, Schefter should try to redeem himself next time he’s at Lambeau Field.