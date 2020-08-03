Aaron Rodgers Comments On Future In Green Bay

Is the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay coming to an end? The Packers QB addressed his future with the organization on Monday.

Green Bay shocked the NFL world this past draft. Rodgers clearly needs help on offense at the receiver position. Instead, the organization looked to the future and selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick.

Green Bay’s decision seemingly alluded to the fact it will move on from Rodgers sooner than expected. But the veteran quarterback is ignoring the outside distractions as the 2020 season approaches.

Rodgers addressed the Packers’ recent drafting of Love this past week. Rodgers is solely focused on being the best quarterback he can be in 2020.

“I savor every moment, every season,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude. . . . If I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well. But if they’re looking to move on before I’m ready to be done playing, there’s an impasse at that point. . . . That’s what I said to you guys Day 1 when we [first] talked about it.”

But that’s out of his control. The Packers still enter the 2020 season as an NFC contender with Rodgers behind center.

He’ll have a chance to silence his doubters on Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay’s season opener.