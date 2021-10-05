Aaron Rodgers Comments On Rumors Linking Him To Pittsburgh Steelers

As a guest on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers reiterated his commitment to the Packers and explained his comments about Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers waxed lyrical about Tomlin’s football acumen after Green Bay’s 27-17 victory versus the Steelers on Sunday. The quarterback’s praise prompted many to consider the possibility of Rodgers and Tomlin teaming up in Pittsburgh.

“I’m just speaking the truth [about Tomlin],” Rodgers told McAfee. “Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin…I’m going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I’m angling for my next team or something, I’m not. I’m just answering questions about my respect for Mike.”

Rodgers also expressed admiration for Tomlin on McAfee’s show last week, before taking on the Steelers. The Packers’ QB is a fan.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike,” Rodgers said a week ago. “I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he’s somebody that players love playing for.”

It was headline news in Pittsburgh that you were gonna be a Steeler after last week "I just speak the truth.. I think Cincinnati is pretty safe this week cause they gotta young calf & don't need the old bull" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Y0LmYMPl9S — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2021

This morning, Rodgers added that the Packers’ Week 5 matchup with the Bengals should spur fewer rumors, since Joe Burrow looks like Cincinnati’s QB of the future.

“I think Cincinnati is pretty safe this week cause they’re not interested in the old bull,” joked. “They’ve got the young calf right now.”