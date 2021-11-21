Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal.

Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.

The 2020 MVP described his injury as “a little worse” than having turf toe, per PFF’s Ari Meirov. He explained that it was “very, very painful” to play on during the game and that it grew worse when someone stepped on it during the first half of Sunday.

According to Meirov, Rodgers again neglected to reveal where or when he injured the toe, but that doesn’t seem to make too much of a difference now. The Packers starting quarterback is obviously banged up pretty badly, which spells concern for the team’s outlook these next few weeks.

Although it’s unclear what Rodgers’ status will be going forward, the injury didn’t affect his play in the slightest on Sunday. He gashed the Vikings for 385 yards passing and four touchdowns to keep the Packers competitive throughout the afternoon. He even added two carries for 21 rushing yards, showing that he could still move around when needed.

Unfortunately, Green Bay’s defense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain against Minnesota. Kirk Cousins also had himself a day, throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings wideout also racked up 169 yards through the air, making for his best game of the year.

The Packers dropped to 8-3 with the loss and might not have a share of the conference lead at day’s end. Green Bay will now eye a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday before going on bye the following week.

The organization will want to manage Rodgers’ injury carefully during that time, so that he can be with the team later in the year.