Aaron Rodgers Was Asked About Getting Advice From Joe Rogan

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, days after his last segment on the program caused a stir.

On Friday, Rodgers went on with McAfee and discussed his COVID-19 diagnosis and unvaccinated status. During the interview, he made reference to consulting with well-known podcaster and media personality Joe Rogan about how to treat the virus. Rogan previously went through his own bout with COVID a few months back.

“I consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID-19, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Today, Rodgers again addressed his relationship with Rogan, saying that he was one of the people who he leaned on after testing positive.

"I have a lot of admiration for Joe [Rogan]. I defintely talked with about a dozen freinds of mine who dealt with COVID and they all were very helpful in different ways. Joe being one of them." – Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/uZ3sKpaoDz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2021

Rodgers previously said on Friday that he’s been treating his illness with monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D, and hydroxychloroquine. Without question, some of those remedies were recommended by Rogan.

In a vacuum, Rodgers asking his friends, including Rogan, who have dealt with COVID-19, how to combat the virus isn’t that crazy at all. Of course, what many people were questioning is why not just take an approved vaccine in the first place and decrease your chances of having to rely on consulting with non-medical professionals if you get COVID down the line.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said last week. “My only other option was the Johnson & Johnson. At this time, in the early spring I had heard of multiple people who had adverse side effects around getting the J&J. No deaths or anything, but just some really difficult times.”