Aaron Rodgers Criticized For OTAs Take: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stated in training camp that the team's young receivers need to be "way more consistent."

Rodgers doubled down on this stance Monday, saying "I just think there needs to be a understanding of that [daily consistency] and that's what some of the conversations and film sessions have been about."

When asked if skipping OTAs this year impacted his chemistry with the Packers' young receivers, Rodgers dismissed that notion.

“You know, not really,” Rodgers said. “Training camp is a long experience. There’s plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things that expect them to do in the regular season."

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, however, says otherwise.

"Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical," Mueller said. "Every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking."

For the most part, Packers fans are siding with Rodgers.

The Packers have experienced wideouts on their roster, such as Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins.

However, the Packers will need Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers to step up if they want their offense to be much more explosive this fall.

Fortunately for Rodgers, he has a few more weeks to improve his chemistry with the young players on the roster before the Packers' season opener.