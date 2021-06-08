2 Words Used To Describe Aaron Rodgers’ Current Mindset

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp, as the superstar quarterback continues to demand a trade.

The MVP quarterback did not show up for voluntary OTAs earlier this month. Instead, Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, went to Hawaii. They were accompanied by actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh.

Rodgers has made it clear that his issue is with the Packers front office.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

With Packers mandatory minicamp coming up, two words are being used to describe his mindset right now:

“No change.”

Source on #Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers: “No change.” So the expectation, barring any developments overnight, is the NFL MVP won’t be reporting for minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

It does not sound like the Packers’ situation with Rodgers will be cleared up anytime soon.

If Rodgers continues to stay away, Green Bay will ultimately have to make a tough decision on the superstar quarterback.

But, for now, the two sides are just staying away from each other.