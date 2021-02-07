Aaron Rodgers Had Telling Comment After Breakup With Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers appeared to announce some major personal news during his NFL MVP acceptance speech on Saturday night – he’s engaged.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers appears to be engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Earlier this week, it was reported that Rodgers has been dating the prominent actress over the past year.

E! News had some details on the relationship:

E! News has confirmed the Big Little Lies star has taken on a long distance relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A source exclusively tells E! News, “They have kept things private and low key.” Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay “very focused on his season,” which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost toTom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

This is not Rodgers’ first celebrity relationship, of course.

Rodgers reportedly broke up with Danica Patrick earlier in the year. He had a telling comment on his mindset earlier this fall.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk earlier this year.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Rodgers appears to have done that in a big way.