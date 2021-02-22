How Danica Patrick Reportedly Feels About Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

Aaron Rodgers stunned the NFL world when he announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance speech earlier this month, but this is not his first celebrity relationship.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is reportedly engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. The couple has reportedly been dating since sometime in 2020.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Rodgers previously dated former NASCAR star Danica Patrick. The couple was together for more than a year, but broke up earlier in 2020.

How does Patrick feel about Rodgers’ surprise engagement?

Hollywood Life shared some details on her mindset in a new report:

The 38-year-old former race car driver is has moved on from Aaron, a source close to her shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, and is focused on “traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense.]” She and Aaron began dating in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at that year’s Daytona 500. They seemed like they were on a path towards marriage – they reportedly bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu – but by July 2020, the two had called it quits. “[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

Following Patrick’s breakup with Rodgers, she had a clear message for her next partner.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said, via the New York Post. “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”