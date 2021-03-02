Photos: Danica Patrick Having Fun After Aaron Rodgers’ Big News

Danica Patrick doesn’t seem to be bothered by the Aaron Rodgers engagement news.

The former NASCAR star dated the Green Bay Packers quarterback as recently as 2020, but the power couple broke up at some point during the year.

Rodgers has since gotten engaged to someone else. Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers have been engaged for “a while.” She was seen wearing a big engagement ring during a late night show appearance.

Patrick, meanwhile, is reportedly in a good place despite her exes engagement.

Hollywood Life shared some details on her mindset in a new report:

The 38-year-old former race car driver is has moved on from Aaron, a source close to her shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, and is focused on “traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense.]” She and Aaron began dating in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at that year’s Daytona 500. They seemed like they were on a path towards marriage – they reportedly bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu – but by July 2020, the two had called it quits. “[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

Patrick recently took a big trip to Egypt, sharing some photos on Instagram.

“It was a long and amazing journey for 2 weeks and it ended yesterday morning with the great pyramid and the Sphinx….. during a full moon of course,” she wrote.

Good for Danica.