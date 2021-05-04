Look: Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Davante Adams’ Cryptic Message

Outside of Jordan Love, there may be no Green Bay Packers player more directly impacted by the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation than Davante Adams. With Rodgers thriving under center, Adams has emerged as a favorite for the title of “NFL’s best wide receiver.”

Adams absolutely exploded while Rodgers put together his MVP season in 2020. Despite dealing with an injury at mid-year that cost him two games, Adams caught a career high 115 passes for 1,374 yards, and 18 touchdowns, another high mark for the four-time Pro Bowler.

It is unclear what the future holds for the entire Packers offense. Adams appeared to react to the situation with a fairly cryptic tweet on Monday, saying “Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it”

Most appeared to take that as a reference to the Rodgers situation. That list may include Aaron Rodgers himself, who ProFootballTalk and other discovered to have liked the tweet on Monday.

Aaron Rodgers has liked the Davante Adams tweet. pic.twitter.com/SjJRw9Yll7 — Nate Temple (@natetemple__) May 3, 2021

Adams is currently entering the final year of a four-year, $58 million contract with the Packers, and is set to make over $12.2 million next year. Retaining him for 2022 will be vital for the team, both for whatever happens with their MVP quarterback, but also if they have to make an early transition to Jordan Love.

One has to imagine the Utah State product will have a much better chance of success if he has a guy like Adams, and other useful players like Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and now Amari Rodgers, to throw to.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers say that they have no plans on trading Aaron Rodgers, and plan for him to be the quarterback for 2021 and beyond. We’ll see if the two sides can work something out, because right now the situation is very ugly, and doesn’t seem to have an obvious resolution.