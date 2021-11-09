Aaron Rodgers Made 1 Declaration On Pat McAfee Show Today

A week after his bombshell appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another round on Tuesday, trying to put the latest conversation around him to bed once and for all.

Just last week, Rodgers unleashed a jarring and wide-ranging rant against the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the conversation around vaccines, after he tested positive for the virus. Although he’d previously said he was “immunized”, the 37-year-old was actually unvaccinated in the eyes of the NFL and subsequently ruled out for 10 days.

Rodger then went on to make a controversial appearance on last Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show, which put him in hot water with fans and media members around the league. However, that wasn’t what he intended.

At the beginning of his conversation with McAfee this afternoon, Rodgers addressed the comments and said that this will be the last time that he talks about COVID-19, vaccines or the league’s health and safety protocols. He declared that he’s not “an activist” and is interested in just focusing on playing football.

“I’m an athlete, I’m not an activist, and I’m going to get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball,” Rodgers said on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That wasn’t the only thing that Rodgers mentioned at the top of his appearance on Tuesday. He also tried to atone for last week’s tirade by taking full responsibility for the comments that he said “might have been misleading.”

“I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have thought were misleading,” Rodgers said. “To anyone that might have been misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

His latest public appearance may quiet down some of the criticism that’s been thrown in his direction, but Rodgers will still be the topic of conversation in the weeks to come. There’s no telling what effect that could have on the Packers’ performance on the field moving forward.

Rodgers will try to get healthy in time to suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. If he can, he’ll try to take the focus off of his controversial opinions and back onto football.