Aaron Rodgers Describes His Message To Packers After Blowout Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers didn’t just lose this past weekend against the Buccaneers, they were on the receiving end of one of the biggest blowouts we’ve seen this season.

The entire game changed when Rodgers threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter by Jamel Dean. He then threw another interception to Mike Edwards – albeit that pass was tipped.

Instead of dwelling over the loss to the Buccaneers, the two-time MVP wants his team to focus on their next opponent. This Sunday, the Packers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

Even though Houston hasn’t played well at all this season, Green Bay can’t afford to overlook any team right now. That’s why Rodgers had an important message for his teammates this week.

Here’s what Rodgers had to say, via the Associated Press:

“It’s on each of us individually to be critical and to learn and grow, and then collectively as a group it’s to move on,” Rodgers said. “At this point we’ve moved on. We’re on to Houston, and that’s the league. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing really well and winning the game, it’s the same thing. You can’t be dwelling on the past game, especially we’re at Wednesday already. We’re on to the next opponent and moving on.”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers said the Packers “needed kind of a kick in the ass.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers responds after suffering a 28-point loss a week ago. The safe bet would be that he bounces back without any hiccups.

Green Bay hasn’t lost back-to-back games yet under Matt LaFleur. That streak will be put to the test this Sunday.