Aaron Rodgers Describes His Mindset Heading Into Season

There’s been plenty of chatter about the Green Bay Packers eventually handing the franchise over to talented gunslinger Jordan Love, but the Aaron Rodgers era isn’t over just yet.

Rodgers was hoping that Green Bay would select a wide receiver with its first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, the front office selected his eventual replacement.

While some players might crack under the pressure of having their potential successor behind them, Rodgers appears motivated to prove his doubters wrong in his 16th season.

With the season opener a little over a week away, Rodgers revealed his mindset heading into Week 1. It could spell trouble for the rest of the NFC North.

Here’s what Rodgers had to say, via the team’s official website:

“Taking a critical look at my play the last few years and then going back to some previous years about what I felt like when I was playing really, really well, (I asked) what was I doing slightly different than what I’ve been doing the last five years?” Rodgers said. “I picked up on some things and tried to start incorporating them into my daily routine, and you pair that with a positive attitude and a comfort in the offense, it’s not surprising to me how camp has gone.” Studying old film could allow Rodgers to unleash a side of him we haven’t seen in a long time. Rodgers didn’t play up to his standards in 2019, throwing for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns. The crazy thing is those are quality numbers for most quarterbacks in the NFL. Another year in Matt LaFleur’s system should do wonders for Rodgers. Additionally, he should have a better understanding of what his head coach wants in certain situations. We’ll see Rodgers in action on Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.