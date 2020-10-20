Aaron Rodgers Describes His Relationship With Ndamukong Suh

Aaron Rodgers and Ndamukong Suh resumed their longtime rivalry on Sunday, and there were a few heated moments between the Packers quarterback and the Bucs defensive tackle.

Rodgers and Suh have locked horns for years, dating back to the latter’s days as a star for the Detroit Lions. During those years, they’d play each other twice every season.

After Sunday’s game, Rodgers admitted he and Suh have a history with each other. On Tuesday, he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and made it clear that the pair probably aren’t on each other’s Christmas card list.

“It hasn’t been cordial over the years between me and Suh. We’ve had some battles over the years,” Rodgers said. “I think I mentioned that he got “frozen feet” and stepped on my calf. He also stomped on one of my teammates at one point.”

"It hasn't been cordial over the years between me and Suh. We've had some battles"@AaronRodgers12 chats about some interesting moments & conversations with Ndamukong Suh

Rodgers and Suh won’t face each other again this year, unless the Packers and Bucs meet in the playoffs.

Considering how poorly last week’s game went for Green Bay, they might relish a chance to exact some revenge on Tampa Bay.