Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Regrets His Fan Taunting

The Green Bay Packers‘ 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday was highlighted by Aaron Rodgers taunting the Soldier Field crowd after a touchdown.

After throwing a TD to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Rodgers was captured on camera yelling “I still own you!” at Bears fans in the end zone seats. He explained his reasoning for the outburst postgame.

“I looked up at the stands and saw a woman giving me the double bird,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rodgers said he didn’t plan to rub it in Bears fans’ faces, but got caught up in the moment. He doesn’t regret doing it though.

"I didn't plan on telling the crowd I owned them.. I know I used I a few times but I do feel like it's a WE thing.. it was definitely spur of the moment but I don't regret it at all" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NKvFODoS9C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

Let’s be honest: Rodgers does own the Bears. He is 21-5 against them in the regular season, and also beat Chicago in the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Bears fans might not want to hear about Rodgers’ dominance from the man himself, but he’s earned the right to talk some trash.