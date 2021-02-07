Details Emerge From Aaron Rodgers’ New Celebrity Relationship

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty big Saturday night.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback won his third NFL MVP award, beating out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, among others. But the MVP news was not the biggest of the night for Rodgers.

Rodgers appeared to announce his engagement on Saturday night. The Green Bay Packers quarterback said the following during his acceptance speech:

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rodgers has been dating actress Shailene Woodley.

E! News had some details on the relationship:

E! News has confirmed the Big Little Lies star has taken on a long distance relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A source exclusively tells E! News, “They have kept things private and low key.” Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay “very focused on his season,” which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost toTom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers and Woodley had reportedly been taking it slow, but the engagement news appears to suggest otherwise.

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” a source told E! News. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

Attention, big little cheeseheads: Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley appear to have found love in a COVID place. 💛 https://t.co/riTmhhBG1d pic.twitter.com/dTuqlGj3WB — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2021

Rodgers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, though the Packers had a disappointing loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay will look to go deeper in 2021.