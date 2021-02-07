In the midst of his MVP speech Saturday night, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suddenly announced he got engaged. He has been connected to actress Shailene Woodley, but not much is known about their relationship.

Rodgers’ love life is a hot topic each and every year. He famously dated Danica Patrick for two years before the couple split last summer. Has the veteran quarterback gotten back into the dating game since his infamous breakup? Yes, if you ask E! News.

E! News reported earlier this month Rodgers has been in a long-distance relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. But the two have kept their relationship on the down-low – that is, until Saturday night. It appears their relationship heated up quicker than expected. The two do not appear to have publicly confirmed their relationship, which was first rumored shortly after his breakup with Patrick.

Rodgers announced during his MVP speech Saturday night that he just recently got “engaged.” Don’t believe us? Fast forward to the 21-second mark in the video below.

For the third time in his career, Aaron Rodgers is crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player. A bad man. pic.twitter.com/3hQPB00HOf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 7, 2021

The Packers quarterback clearly and confidently says: “I got engaged.” Unless he has some unique meaning for the phrase, Aaron Rodgers has a wedding to plan.

Rodgers has kept his relationship with Shailene Woodley highly private since it began, so it’s been difficult to judge how it’s been going. Clearly, it’s been spectacular.

Rodgers and Woodley are quite the power couple. The Packers quarterback, of course, just won the 2020 NFL MVP and led the Packers to the NFC Championship. Woodley, meanwhile, is a rising star in the acting world, starring in the Divergent series, The Spectacular Now, The Fault In Our Stars, and HBO’s hit drama series Big Little Lies.

The last thing anyone expected Rodgers to say during his MVP speech Saturday night is that he got engaged. Assuming we can take it at face value, congratulations to the Packers quarterback and Shailene, his bride to be!

[CBS Sports]