Report Details Why Aaron Rodgers Was Ready To Get Engaged

Aaron Rodgers stunned the football world when he revealed his engagement during his NFL MVP acceptance speech earlier this month.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback broke up with Danica Patrick earlier in 2020. Months later, he’s become an engaged man.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

It’s since been confirmed Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Clearly, things have gotten pretty serious between the celebrity couple.

Rodgers previously dated Patrick and actress Olivia Munn. However, according to E! News, it wasn’t until he met Woodley that he felt ready for an engagement.

E! News had some insight into the couple’s relationship:

Introduced over the summer, “they both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships,” the insider said of Rodgers and the Big Little Lies star. He initially told pals they were just feeling each other out, a source close to the athlete told People, but it was clear they were progressing at a brisk clip. “It was so fast that at first, we thought she was just a rebound,” admitted the source. “Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that’s what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing.” By the time he confessed to pals that he’d actually proposed to the Los Angeles-bred actress, few were left stunned. As one source put it to People, “When you know, you know, right?”

When you know, you know.

Perhaps Rodgers will be able to add multiple rings in the near future. Wedding bells are ringing and the Packers should contend for a Super Bowl in 2021, as well.