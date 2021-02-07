Everyone Made The Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

Aaron Rodgers didn’t make the Super Bowl this year, but it turns out that the got a ring anyway…

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback announced some major personal news on Saturday night. Rodgers revealed that he is engaged during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Earlier this week, E! News reported that Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley. It appears that relationship is pretty serious.

Everyone is now joking that while Rodgers missed out on the Super Bowl – his Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game – he’s still getting a ring.

Rodgers still got a ring this year it seems?!! Casually dropping an engagement in his MVP speech 💍 — Perri Goldstein (@perri_goldstein) February 7, 2021

Congrats to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. I'm glad he was able to get at least one teammate a ring in 2021. https://t.co/VlYlJkR4aS — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) February 7, 2021

Wait wait wait so Aaron Rodgers did get a ring this year?!? — Paige Kuhn (@ThatSportsPaige) February 7, 2021

To be fair, Rodgers was probably the one giving the ring, not getting it. Still, it’s great news.

Rodgers and Co. will look to get that Super Bowl ring next year.