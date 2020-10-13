Aaron Rodgers Has A Funny Quip About Watching ESPN

Aaron Rodgers is apparently loves to watch football on television when he’s not playing–but he doesn’t really like listening to the announcers.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rodgers was asked if he tuned into last night’s MNF game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints and what he thought of Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I didn’t see a whole lot of that. It was on for a little bit with the sound off which is how I’ve watched a lot of games on ESPN over the last few years,” Rodgers said.

Whoa. Shots fired at the Worldwide Leader? Not totally. Rodgers says he has nothing against ESPN as a whole and doesn’t really like listening to the broadcasts of any football games he watches.

“I like a lot of people at ESPN. I love Kenny Mayne. Kenny’s one of my all-time favorites,” Rodgers clarified. “I enjoy watching football. I enjoy watching Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night, but I enjoy also listening to music during the games and not necessarily all the commentary at times.”

Did you catch the game last night @AaronRodgers12? "It was on for a little bit with the sound off which is how I've watched a lot of games on ESPN over the last few years" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gOC0Lb1qtp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2020

This week, Rodgers and the Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET in FOX’s “Game of the Week.”

That means Rodgers will be able to watch football Thursday and Monday night without issue–and without the volume.