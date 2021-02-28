Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Girlfriends React To Surprise Engagement

Aaron Rodgers stunned the football world – and maybe his ex-girlfriends, too – with his surprise engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback announced during his MVP acceptance speech that he got engaged last year.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Rodgers and Woodley have been engaged “for a while,” according to the Hollywood actress.

This is not Rodgers’ first celebrity relationship. Previously, Rodgers dated former NASCAR star Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

How do Rodgers’ ex-girlfriends feel about his engagement?

Hollywood Life shared some details on Patrick’s mindset in a new report:

The 38-year-old former race car driver is has moved on from Aaron, a source close to her shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, and is focused on “traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense.]” She and Aaron began dating in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at that year’s Daytona 500. They seemed like they were on a path towards marriage – they reportedly bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu – but by July 2020, the two had called it quits. “[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

Munn, meanwhile, reportedly “doesn’t care one bit.”

“She really is paying zero attention to the situation; she has her own life to worry about. She doesn’t get tied up in unneeded drama,” a source said of Munn.

Hopefully everyone is happy with their choices.