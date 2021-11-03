Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate, AJ Hawk, Reacts To Situation

The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers and his status for this Sunday. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The belief around the league was that Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine during the offseason. However, it turns out he didn’t actually get vaccinated. That’s why he must quarantine for the next 10 days.

Countless fans have criticized Rodgers this Wednesday for misleading the public back in August with his “yeah, I’m immunized” comment.

During this Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk commented on this situation. He believes Rodgers will eventually come out and share his side to this story.

“There obviously has to be an explanation from Aaron’s side because we haven’t really seen this with anyone else, have we? A situation come out like this in the middle of the season,” Hawk said. “I’m sure eventually he’ll want to say something – I don’t know when that’ll be. But I know he does want to let people know what he thinks or what this whole thing was.”

There has to be more to the Aaron Rodgers story. "I know he does want to let people know what he thinks & wants to clear things up" ~@OfficialAJHawk #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/KYycIzHumF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2021

Rodgers will face plenty of questions from the media once he’s allowed to return to the team’s headquarters.

Earlier today, ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky said Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an alternate treatment that he underwent in the offseason that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received an approved vaccine. Obviously, this alternate treatment was not approved.

For now, there’s only one side to this very bizarre story. Hopefully, Rodgers will give the media and his fans the answers they’re seeking when he returns.