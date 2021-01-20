Aaron Rodgers Explains How Much Pressure He Feels This Week

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers put together a strong performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense rolled through the league’s No. 1 defense. After taking down the Rams, the Packers will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

Despite the significance of Sunday’s game, Rodgers made it clear he’s not feeling any “more pressure than usual.”

“Obviously I put pressure on myself every single week,” Rodgers said to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. The star quarterback went on to say that harnessing that pressure into something positive is the key each and every week.

Rodgers might not be feeling any more pressure than normal, but the rest of his team might.

Green Bay made it to the NFC title game last season, but lost in blowout fashion to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Packers will face off against arguably the best player to ever step on a football field.

Tom Brady knows what it takes to win conference championships and compete for Super Bowl titles. Although the Buccaneers haven’t had much playoff success in recent years, Brady has enough experience for everyone.

The Packers will host the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on FOX.