Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Appears On The Pat McAfee Show

Every Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers appears on “The Pat McAfee Show” and discussing the latest developments regarding the Green Bay Packers and his life in general.

Rodgers usually takes this time to drop some insight he doesn’t usually put forth elsewhere. Today, he expounded on the comments he made about his future in Green Bay following Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss.

Rodgers also took some time out to explain why he does his weekly appearance with McAfee. Basically, it gives him an opportunity to control what’s being said about him.

Rodgers’ explanation was a little bit more colorful though.

“It’s allowed me to silence all the douchebags who were talking for me, and making themselves more relevant by using my name, or running with stories that weren’t fact,” Rodgers said. “This was a natural, authentic way to have a conversation.”

Hey, whatever works. We’re certainly not going to complain about a top NFL quarterback sharing his thoughts consistently, especially when he’s doing it rather candidly.

Rodgers’ segments on “The Pat McAfee Show” have been great for fans and media alike thus far.