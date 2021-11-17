Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Didn’t Practice Wednesday

Despite not playing in Week 9 or practicing before Week 10, Aaron Rodgers was able to lead the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Seattle Seahawks this past week. But despite being healthy enough to play against Seattle, he was conspicuously absent from practice today.

Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but wasn’t listed on the injury report either. Speaking to the media, Rodgers made it clear that he intends to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He has also been dealing with a toe injury.

Rodgers said that he decided to take a “mental day” on Wednesday. He joined a number of veteran players who usually have a day off on Wednesday.

Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and an interception in the Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks. The three-time NFL MVP had not practiced in over a week leading up to the game due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says "I'm definitely playing Sunday" despite not practicing today. He says today was a "mental day" so he was among vets who got the day off. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 17, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are 8-2 and tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers’ play when healthy has quickly made the Packers one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

Rodgers has completed 66.4-percent of his passes for 2,186 yards and 17 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season. But the defense has really been breaking expectations this season.

While the Packers offense is in the middle of the pack, but the defense ranks No. 3 in the league. If they’re firing on all cylinders, they can beat anyone.

Will Rodgers lead the Packers to a win over the Vikings this weekend.