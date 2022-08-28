Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Still Hasn't Gotten Vaccinated

Aaron Rodgers made headlines during the 2021 NFL season when he tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that the star QB was not vaccinated.

Rodgers went into extensive detail on his refusal to get the COVID vaccine--and why he is still unvaccinated--during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

According to Rodgers, he was unable to receive the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) because he is allergic to PEG (polyethylene glycol), which is used in both shots.

“I did my research, I think typically speaking, because I’m healthy and I take care of myself, getting vaccinated was not on the top of my list,” Rodgers said, via OutKick's Mark Harris. “But, I wanted to look into it because everyone was doing it and talking about it and trying to be safe. And I wanted to make sure I was doing my part if that’s what was necessary to keep myself safe. My loved ones safe. My teammates safe. At the time, I went on the CDC website and it specifically said ‘If you’re allergic to PEG, we do not recommend getting vaccinated with the MRNA vaccines.'”

That left the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and Rodgers shunned that one because of concerns over blood clots.

“The only other one available was Johnson and Johnson,” Rodgers said“That had just got pulled at the time for blood clots.

"So I looked into other options which included an immunization process through holistic doctor. I researched and talked to probably a dozen different MDs. I found a protocol that I felt like was the best available.”

You can check out more from Rodgers' conversation with Rogan, including his explanation of his "immunized" comments, in the video below.

Rodgers also explained to Rogan that his immunization process included "a diluted strand of the virus" but declined to explain the specifics of that.

“I don’t know that exactly or want to get into that exactly, I don’t think," he said, via Pro Football Talk.