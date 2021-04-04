Report: How Aaron Rodgers Is Handling Family Drama After Engagement

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly attempting to keep his family drama away from his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, following the couple’s engagement.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback has reportedly not been on the best of terms with his immediate family. That family drama has made several headlines over the years.

Rodgers, though, is reportedly doing his best to keep that drama away from his fiancee.

“It’s no secret that Aaron’s been estranged from them for years. The last thing he wants is for Shailene to get caught up in the drama,” OK! Magazine reported earlier this year. “She wants Aaron to clear the air with his folks, but he’s not ready to do that, and he doesn’t want to bring Shailene into a toxic environment.”

Hollywood Life had more on the situation earlier this month.

“When it comes to his family—his parents and his brother—there has been a strain for years over so many reasons,” the source told Hollywood Life, adding that Rodgers “wants to protect his relationship with Shailene, and bringing into it the drama of what he is going through with his family is not something he wants to do right now—or at all.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, is getting ready for a pretty big two weeks. His guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! is set to begin on Monday.

The Packers quarterback said he took his guest hosting duties very, very seriously.

“I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes,” Rodgers told Rob Demovsky, via ESPN.com. “Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex’s perspective. I couldn’t watch it as a fan anymore.”

Rodgers’ first Jeopardy! episode is set to air on Monday night.