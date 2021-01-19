Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Having Fans At Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers kept their impressive 2020-21 season rolling this weekend, handling the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, 32-18. Aaron Rodgers and company will look to get revenge on the team that handed them their worst loss of the year, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Lambeau Field this Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Packers have the edge of home field advantage once again Sunday, after locking up the top spot in the NFC with a 13-3 record. The Bucs won the first meeting down in Tampa, 38-10. Green Bay got off to a fast start in that one, and then absolutely imploded against a defense that looked prepared for everything Rodgers and Matt LaFleur had to throw at them.

Most expect Sunday’s game to go much differently. Rodgers has a string of incredible performances, and is the favorite to take home the MVP award this season. The Packers will also have a few thousand fans in the stands, as they did for last weekend’s Rams game. Rodgers said it was the first time this season that things have felt relatively normal.

“It was the most normal a game has felt the entire year, it really was,” he told The Pat McAfee Show during his weekly guest spot. “It felt way more normal, to run out of the tunnel and hear the crowd, and those people were banging the hell out of those signs. And they were making pretty good noise.”

Aaron Rodgers joked that the difference between a loud 9,000 people, and the normal 80,000 at Lambeau, was that he could hear individual people shouting him out or calling for him from the stands, which is different than the typical mass of humanity that you get into an NFL stadium. Next weekend, those Packers fans will have a target on the back of Tom Brady.

Brady is fresh off of a 30-20 win over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on the road. He outplayed his fellow future Hall of Famer Brees, but his individual numbers left something to be desired. He finished the game 18-of-33 for 199 yards and two scores, averaging just six yards per attempt on 54.5-percent completions.

He’ll need a bigger outing in the elements against Rodgers, who may be having the best individual season of his impressive career. The Green Bay Packers will have no shortage of motivation either, with the Super Bowl on the line and the chance to avenge that ugly early season loss.

