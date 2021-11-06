Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors.

Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.

Well, she took to Instagram with another message to clear things up. Woodley claims the astrology post in question had nothing to do with the latest Rodgers drama. She added that she did not “delete” the post, it just disappeared after 24 hours – which is how Instagram stories work.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ An astrology post of all things,” she said on Instagram.

“Not cryptic at all you dummies. Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hours. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

Shailene Woodley responds to those blaming her for the Aaron Rodgers drama. pic.twitter.com/C93qBwYeqC — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 6, 2021

On Friday afternoon, Rodgers revealed why he chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, which immediately ruled them out.

As for his recovery, Rodgers said he is feeling good after testing positive for the virus. He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, he could return for next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.