Aaron Rodgers’ Former Teammate Has 1 Clear Expectation

Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers has been the No. 1 topic around NFL circles for the past few months. Earlier this week, one of Rodgers’ former teammates revealed his prediction for the reigning MVP.

Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk recently spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. He didn’t really provide any juicy details about their time together during this Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, but Hawk did bring up a really great point about Rodgers.

Hawk pointed out that Rodgers was very competitive during The Match last week. If Rodgers is competitive on the golf course, he’ll most likely remain competitive on the gridiron.

“You saw The Match, obviously. He wanted to win. You can see when someone wants to win,” Hawk said. “He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?”

As for how this saga involving Rodgers and Packers will end, Hawk believes the two sides will work things out before the start of the 2021 season.

“What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else.’ I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah, I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

Hawk has stated several times that he expects the Packers to fix their relationship with Rodgers.

This prediction doesn’t coincide with what Adam Schefter has been reporting, but Hawk knows Rodgers fairly well.

A final decision should be made by Rodgers in the coming weeks.