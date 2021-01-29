Adam Schefter Is ‘Not Convinced’ That Everyone With Packers Wants Aaron Rodgers Back

Every time we feel like we have a handle on the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Green Bay Packers, someone throws a curveball into the equation. On Thursday, it was ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In his press conference following the Packers’ NFC Championship loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers openly speculated on his future with the team that drafted him in 2005. Two days later, on The Pat McAfee Show, he clarified and walked things back a bit, reiterating that no one really has control of their future in the NFL. He also said that he doesn’t know of any reason why he wouldn’t be back in Green Bay.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter threw some intrigue back into the whole situation during Get Up. First, he says the ball is in Rodgers’ court. If the QB wants back, he’ll be a Packer. However, he doesn’t believe that everyone in the Packers front office necessarily wants Rodgers to be the choice for the long term future of the franchise.

“If he wants to go back to Green Bay, no issues. But if he doesn’t, then he can create an issue. That’s up to Aaron Rodgers. The ball is with him. And I think maybe that’ll be influenced by what he hears.”

“Now I think people think ‘Well everybody in Green Bay wants him back.’ Well, yeah I think the coaching staff wants him back as long as he wants to be there. I’m not as convinced that everybody feels the same way about Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as the coaches. And we’ll see how those conversations play out this week.”

This probably isn’t as surprising as it sounds. The team did just trade up in the first round to take Jordan Love less than a year ago. Clearly they love his potential.

Still, Aaron Rodgers just had a resurgent MVP season, outplayed Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game, and seems fully settled into Matt LaFleur’s offense after a rocky 2019. Love, meanwhile, didn’t dress for most games, failing to beat out Tim Boyle to be the Green Bay Packers’ QB2. His time may still be coming, but it feels silly for anyone in the team’s front office to want to move on from Rodgers, a franchise legend, prematurely.