When the Green Bay Packers moved up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to take Jordan Love, the majority of fans watching at home wondered if this meant the end of Aaron Rodgers’ time in Wisconsin.

Rodgers was drafted by Green Bay when the team already had Brett Favre under center. The roles have been reversed, as Rodgers is the now the veteran quarterback in this situation. Despite the front office’s desire to plan for the future, the reality is the team has Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season.

During a media session on Friday afternoon, ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky asked Rodgers about why he wasn’t thrilled with the pick and whether or not it had to do with potentially getting replaced. The two-time MVP had a brilliant response, and in the process he shed light on his future in Green Bay.

“There are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers told Demovsky. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. And as much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s and I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to end our call: "There are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point." pic.twitter.com/sZIcfOwwhk — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 15, 2020

Aaron Rodgers also shared his thoughts on Green Bay selecting Jordan Love, saying ” Obviously they thought he was a great enough talent that they needed to go up and get him.”

There’s no question about who will be the starter for the Packers this fall. After leading the franchise to yet another NFC Championship Game appearance, Rodgers should be hungrier now more than ever for another Lombardi Trophy.

As for Rodgers’ future with the Packers, it’s fair to say no one truly knows how that chapter of his career will end.

[ESPN]